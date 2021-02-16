Here’s the rationale for SkySilk enabling Parler to get back online

Yesterday the controversial right-wing social network Parler was revived from the dead—kind of. The original site and its mobile apps were forcibly shut down in January after Apple and Google kicked the Parler app from their app stores and Amazon terminated Parler’s AWS hosting.

But as of yesterday, Parler is back in action—in limited form, reports CNN. The platform has found a new hosting provider, SkySilk Cloud. The host is based out of Los Angeles and says it offers “custom #VPS solutions for any budget or project.”

So why is SkySilk letting Parler get back online? SkySilk says the move doesn’t mean it agrees with the content Parler users post. Rather, it says it “advocates the right to private judgment and rejects the role of being the judge, jury, and executioner.” You can read the full statement in the tweet below.

Now that Parler has found a new host, its website is back online and users who previously had Parler accounts can log into the site. However, old posts users have made will not be available. As for new users, Parler says they’ll enable others to join in the next week or so.