Zoom happy hour isn’t fun anymore. Try these 6 virtual team building ideas instead

The coronavirus pandemic has kept many office workers away from their workstations for nearly a year. And, with vaccines slow to roll out, it’s likely they’ll still be home for at least a few more months. While companies have found ways to use remote productivity tools such as Zoom, Slack, and shared document editing tools to substitute for in-person collaboration, most office workers have still gone close to a year without any quality coworker socializing.

“The loss of in-person interaction is basically creating a lot more loneliness among employees,” says Ruzwana Bashir, founder of the experience booking platform Peek. To try to change that, Peek is launching a new platform with creative virtual experiences such as mixology classes, Queen’s Gambit-inspired chess lessons, and remote escape rooms designed to get even workers with Zoom fatigue excited. The goal is to recreate the unstructured socializing time people would normally get at after-work drinks, company outings, or simply around the coffee machine. That kind of bonding is not only good for employee happiness but also for productivity in many companies, especially when people from different departments get to connect outside of usual channels. It’s also key to building relationships between organizations, as when sales teams take prospects or current clients out to dinner or a ball game. Peek aims to help bring more of those interactions online. While offices and the bars, coffee shops, escape rooms, and other social outlets around them may begin to repopulate as workers get vaccinated, many companies have already said they intend to let employees keep the option of working from home for the foreseeable future. That means they’ll still need ways for employees to connect from home. “Remote work, after the pandemic, is here to stay,” Bashir says. Here are a few options for connecting with colleagues and clients in ways more engaging than that awkward small talk at the start of a Zoom call.

Share a culinary experience remotely While the pandemic makes it risky to gather with coworkers in a restaurant or bar, you can still share a meal remotely. Avital, a company that before the pandemic focused on culinary tours and excursions, now offers in-home cooking and mixology events. Participants can make meals or cocktails under the shared guidance of an expert bartender or chef. Then people are split into small virtual rooms to share their creations remotely with coworkers. “I’m not interested in a webinar that just talks to you for an hour—that’s where Zoom fatigue sets in,” says owner Avital Ungar, who offers experiences through Peek. For some, diners even try their creations with miracle berries, the fruit that makes sour food taste sweet. Play a round of trivia Trivia games are a natural way to generate a little friendly competition between coworkers or teams at your company even when you can’t meet in person. You can work with trivia companies to design a live remote quiz experience that’s right for your business, reach out to the trivia host from the bar where you used to go to happy hour, or have coworkers take turns designing trivia challenges for each other. If you’d prefer something people can do quickly during the workday, consider Water Cooler Trivia, which dispatches trivia questions via platforms such as email and Slack. Take a virtual graffiti workshop Kabloom (formerly known as Wild SF Team Building) used to offer graffiti and mural tours in San Francisco. Now, thanks to the pandemic, it’s taken them online, letting coworkers hear about the history of graffiti and practice drawing their own tags under the guidance of a graffiti artist. “It’s cool to see how many people have questions for the artist about their creative process,” writes Kabloom founder Wes Leslie in an email to Fast Company. “Most people don’t know much about graffiti beyond the name Banksy, so this is a really eye-opening and creative experience.” If graffiti doesn’t quite suit your team, search for another arts and crafts class that matches people’s interests.

