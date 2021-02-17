ClassPass launches a map of clinics offering COVID-19 vaccines

On Wednesday, people looking for information about where they or their loved ones can get a coronavirus vaccine can turn to a somewhat surprising tool: ClassPass .

The New York company that’s best known for connecting subscribers with fitness classes near them is now using its technology to aggregate information about where the vaccine is being offered. The information is available through the ClassPass smartphone app and its website, with details about vaccination sites visible on an interactive map.

Jeff Bladt, ClassPass’s vice president of pricing and inventory, says the effort came after he and others in the company struggled to help older relatives find vaccination spots near them.

“It was frustratingly horrible to do so,” he says.

There is still no comprehensive government database of who’s eligible to get the vaccine at which sites and where it’s actually available. With the dearth of easily accessible official information, the vaccine rollout has faced repeated criticism that it favors people with the time, internet connections, and digital savvy to search out doses and appointments.

As a result, a number of efforts around the country have sprung up to help people figure out where to get the vaccine. Some volunteer efforts crowdsource information from people who report back the results of their own hunts for vaccine centers, and others rely on phone banking to collect and verify data about where it’s available.