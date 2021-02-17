A remote work prognosticator predicts what’s next for the workplace

Editor’s Note: Each week Maynard Webb, former CEO of LiveOps and the former COO of eBay, will offer candid, practical, and sometimes surprising advice to entrepreneurs and founders. To submit a question, write to Webb at dearfounder@fastcompany.com.

Q. Nearly 10 years ago you wrote a book about leveraging technology and working from wherever. That’s pretty much happened because of the coronavirus. What will work look like when it’s over?

-Founder of an early-stage company

Dear Founder,

I can’t believe that we were talking about the future of work 10 years ago. We knew that technology and behaviors were changing in a way that put employees in charge of their own destiny instead of having a company own their destiny, which is how it was when I started my career. Personal empowerment was getting stronger through the past decade. Then the pandemic happened and put everything on steroids. As a result, we have seen more change to the ways we work more quickly than ever before.

While we used to have to move to a new geography for a job, now people can live anywhere. A confluence of events and progressions in technology have made all of this a reality. We have all figured out how to make remote working work. And we are enjoying the benefits of wasting less time commuting and gaining more time to spend in ways we choose.