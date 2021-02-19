6G internet? Internet pioneer Vint Cerf isn’t buying the hype

advertisement advertisement

Vint Cerf has seen a lot of upgrades to online access since he cowrote the internet’s core Transmission Control Protocol in 1974. So you’ll have to forgive him for a certain glibness in the recap he recently shared of the last 15 years of wireless connectivity: “2G to 3G to 4G to 5G and whatever the heck 6G is.”

But, Cerf added, the business model for Starlink remains unclear: “How much will it cost, and will it be economically sustainable?” A satisfactory answer to those questions could yield a satisfactory upgrade to the “how many choices do I have for connectivity to the internet” question, which Cerf said today is often “zero, one, or two.” No such uncertainty exists with undersea fiber-optic cables, which had exceeded half a million miles in combined length back in 2013. “The cost of building undersea cable is dropping over time,” he said. “The consequence of that is that we’re seeing more and more cables being built”—so if you don’t want to use one owned by China, Russia, or another country with designs on limiting the use of the internet, you can use another. Cerf’s employer, Google, has benefited from this trend: “Google has found itself building its own cables now in order to interconnect its data centers together.”

The Trump administration had attempted to counter the possible threat of Chinese network control with a “Clean Network” initiative led by the State Department that would ban many Chinese firms from U.S. markets. Cerf’s concise dismissal of that: “Unimplementable policy is generally a bad idea.” 6G: We’ll see The discussion left much less clarity about where 6G could fit in once it’s a widespread reality, starting maybe in 2030. Clancy stipulated basic speed and latency requirements: data rates of 5 to 10 gigabits per second—two to five times what 5G can accomplish now—and ping times one-fifth of the 1 millisecond that 5G can theoretically deliver. “We’ll have to see how to bend the laws of physics to get there,” Clancy said. It looks like 6G will need even higher-frequency spectrum than the fragile, short-wave millimeter-wave signals used by the fastest flavor of 5G, which may result in deployment costs for wireless providers that make those of 5G look cheap.

