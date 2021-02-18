How practicing self-compassion can lift your low winter mood

Will this winter ever end? Having to spend extra time indoors to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and its new variants can make the season feel even more isolating. And, though the days are technically getting longer, spring feels far away, thanks to the polar vortex affecting much of the country.

Shorter, colder, and darker days can wreak havoc on our body’s internal clock, making us less active. When circadian rhythms are off, our brains adjust, triggering changes in our hormones and fluctuations in sleep and appetite.

But just because you’re feeling low doesn’t necessarily mean you have Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, says Dr. Lee-Anne Gray, a clinical psychologist. “SAD results from light deprivation,” says Gray, who is the author of Self-Compassion for Teens. Though often associated with the colder, darker winter period, SAD is a form of depression not directly correlated to any specific season. It’s thought to affect about 5% of the population.

For many, the normal winter doldrums have been heightened this year. “The pandemic makes everything feel worse, including mental health problems of all sorts,” says Gray.

How self-compassion can help

For those having a hard time, Gray says that incorporating a self-compassion practice can go a long way. Acknowledging you may feel sad in the winter is a start, she says. It’s okay to remind yourself your productivity and motivation may also drop. Many people, including entrepreneurs and high-powered executives, address this by turning to practices of meditation and mindfulness to center themselves and refine their decision-making and leadership.

“Mindful awareness and self-compassion are associated with decreased symptoms of depression and anxiety, and an increased sense of well-being,” says Gray.