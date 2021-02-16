How Facebook can make up for disinformation and help get everyone vaccinated for COVID-19

With the first vaccines administered in the U.S., the end of the COVID-19 pandemic is now in sight. The challenge over the next year will be achieving widespread vaccination across the entire population, especially among people of color who are suffering and dying from the virus at higher rates . Many experts are worried that vaccination rates for minority groups could lag behind the rest of the population. Data from the first weeks of the vaccine rollout indicate that in some states, white Americans are being vaccinated at two to three times the rate of Black Americans.

Public health officials are exploring a variety of ways to increase vaccination rates. My research suggests that Facebook ads targeting zip codes with large minority populations, high COVID-19 rates, and low vaccine uptake could be highly effective at encouraging underrepresented groups to get vaccinated. While targeted online advertising is widely used by businesses, the public health community has been slow to adopt it. I believe that online ads, provided for free by Facebook as a public good, can be an essential tool for achieving the widespread vaccination necessary to bring the pandemic to a close.

No vaccination campaign will be close to complete without high levels of participation from racial and ethnic minorities, who make up 40% of the U.S. population and have been disproportionately harmed by COVID-19. Yet the U.S. has a long history of mistreating and neglecting minority groups in vaccine trials and other medical research, leaving people of color understandably distrustful of our healthcare system and more hesitant to access care, including essential vaccinations. In 2019, uptake of the flu vaccine was 12% lower among Black people and 15% lower among Latino people than white people, despite the fact that these groups are hospitalized for the flu at higher rates.

Recent surveys have found widespread skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine, particularly among Black Americans. Moderna’s vaccine trial underrepresented Black Americans, and nearly half of Black and more than one-third of Hispanic adults believe that the COVID-19 vaccines currently being distributed weren’t developed with their needs in mind. As of December, one in three Black adults say they will “definitely not” or “probably” not get the vaccine, even if it is freely available, compared to one in four White and Hispanic adults. White adults are more likely to say they will get the vaccine as soon as possible. Most Black and Hispanic adults, for whom the public health system has long been fraught, want to wait and see how the vaccine is working for other people.

The country needs a robust campaign to counter vaccine skepticism and turn out individuals, especially people of color, to vaccine clinics. My research on the use of targeted advertising in public health campaigns suggests that leveraging social media could be one of the fastest and most effective ways to increase vaccine uptake in specific communities, especially during lockdowns when traditional outreach channels like in-person events, billboards, and flyers are less relevant.

While Facebook and its subsidiary Instagram don’t allow targeting ads by race, my research found that targeting by zip code can serve largely the same purpose. In a recent study, I recruited participants for a quit-smoking support group using Facebook ads that targeted zip codes with predominantly Black populations. Compared to a similar campaign that showed ads to smokers across the country, the zip-code-targeted campaign more than doubled the number of Black applicants for the group. When we ran a similar campaign targeting zip codes with large Latino populations, the number of Latino applicants more than tripled.