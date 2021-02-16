See Hong Kong’s spectacular neon signs before they disappear forever

Perched on scaffolds in Hong Kong’s dense canyons of buildings, neon signs paint the city in a glow. But these signs—for everything from foot massage parlors to restaurants to diamond merchants—are gradually disappearing.

“It was the visual identity of Hong Kong for foreigners, for tourists, and for Hong Kong residents,” says photographer Pascal Greco. “Unfortunately, I think the citizens see that they’re losing part of their history.”

In a new book, Greco attempts to preserve some of that history. Featuring 170 Polaroid photographs, the book documents these iconic and endangered neon signs, and includes interviews with two of the few remaining neon sign masters still working in the city.

Greco says the signs were largely unregulated before the 1997 handover of sovereignty over Hong Kong from the United Kingdom to China, but new rules have since been put in place that govern the size, location, and energy use of the lights. Combined with rising real estate prices and smaller companies going out of business, many neon signs are being removed or replaced with LED. Greco started photographing these neon signs in 2012 and completed the project in 2019. In less than a decade, many of the signs he shot have been removed. “More than two-thirds of the content of my book doesn’t exist anymore,” he says.

Greco, who’s based in Switzerland, says he was inspired by the Hong Kong-based films of director Wong Kar-wai, such as Chungking Express and In the Mood for Love, which are resplendent in the glow and saturation of the city’s neon lights. “It’s cliché, I know,” Greco says. He started the project while working on another photography book on the architecture of Hong Kong. He’d take black-and-white photos of buildings during the day, then switch to color and refocus on neon at night.

As a photographer, he says, the appeal of neon was irresistible. “It’s beautiful,” he says. “You can see how the light can build some mystery or poetry on the walls of the buildings.”