advertisement
advertisement
  • 12:00 am

Watch this AI help train a dog—and reward him with a treat

AI just learned a new trick. Good AI!

Watch this AI help train a dog—and reward him with a treat
[Photo: Baptist Standaert/Unsplash (dog); Kul/Rawpixel (background texture)]
By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read
advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Jason Stock and Tom Cavey, a couple of grad students at Colorado State University, created an AI system that can “see” if a dog is sitting, standing, or lying down in response to a command. If the dog does the right thing, the AI system dispenses a treat. The system is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson edge-AI platform. Here it is in action.

advertisement

Stock and Cavey believe their invention may work as a dog trainer’s aid or a behavior coach for house dogs. “We’ve demonstrated the potential for a future product to come out of this,” Stock said.

An algorithm tossing treats to a pup might be amusing—but it’s also a pointer toward a future where AI and bots will do all sorts of useful things in the home.

About the author

Fast Company Senior Writer Mark Sullivan covers emerging technology, politics, artificial intelligence, large tech companies, and misinformation. An award-winning San Francisco-based journalist, Sullivan's work has appeared in Wired, Al Jazeera, CNN, ABC News, CNET, and many others.

More

Video

Impact

News

Co.Design

Work Life