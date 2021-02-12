Watch this AI help train a dog—and reward him with a treat

Jason Stock and Tom Cavey, a couple of grad students at Colorado State University, created an AI system that can “see” if a dog is sitting, standing, or lying down in response to a command. If the dog does the right thing, the AI system dispenses a treat. The system is powered by Nvidia’s Jetson edge-AI platform. Here it is in action.

Stock and Cavey believe their invention may work as a dog trainer’s aid or a behavior coach for house dogs. “We’ve demonstrated the potential for a future product to come out of this,” Stock said.

An algorithm tossing treats to a pup might be amusing—but it’s also a pointer toward a future where AI and bots will do all sorts of useful things in the home.