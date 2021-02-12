How public-interest technologists can build government that works for everyone

When COVID-19 struck and businesses began laying off employees, unemployment systems buckled. Why? State unemployment systems were using programming language from the Eisenhower era. By the end of 2020, despite the federal government distributing 14 million vaccine doses to states, only 4 million had been administered. Again, why? Without a modern hub to manage national distribution, institutions scrambled to deliver vaccines, leading to mismanagement, waste, and an avoidable loss of life.

These long-standing shortcomings, punctuated by the pandemic, reemphasize how important technology is for governments to fulfill their responsibilities. The Biden administration has an opportunity to build a 21st-century government, one that delivers the power of technology to benefit society at the speed of need, while offsetting the harms normally associated with Big Tech. To do so, the administration must prioritize hiring and deploying public-interest technologists who bring both expertise and ethics to the job.

With skills honed in the private sector, most technologists are trained to build systems that optimize for profits without much regard for how they may exacerbate inequalities. And when these systems are procured by government agencies that lack the capacity to critically assess and implement them, technocratic infrastructure prioritizes efficiency over equity.

But an emerging field—public-interest technology—aims to mitigate these dynamics. This field sits at the intersection of tech and social science, including engineers and computer scientists who grasp core ethical, legal, policy, and societal dimensions of technological change. These technologists bring their own lived experience, and the perspectives of those negatively impacted by technology, to the tasks of repairing and building better systems. Public-interest technologists design thoughtful policy and make government services more efficient in a just and equitable way, and they think proactively about how to build technology that protects and promotes our rights.

U.S. Digital Response is an example of the potential of public-interest technology. This network of 6,000 pro bono coders, data scientists, and researchers helped local and state governments respond to COVID-19, including creating an online data dashboard for Pennsylvania’s Health Department to track hospital beds and ventilators and helping Kansas residents file for unemployment benefits by rebuilding the Department of Labor’s website. But while USDR’s work is critical, pro bono efforts cannot supplant the government, nor can they meet the enormous need of this moment.

We’ve long seen such public-interest values championed by tech-savvy civil rights groups. Now, additional reinforcements are on the way through innovative efforts in academia. A network of 36 higher education institutions called the Public Interest Technology University Network is training engineers and computer scientists to bring a social impact lens to their work.