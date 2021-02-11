How to maybe eat free Grape-Nuts for a year now that the horrifying shortage is finally ending

Among the casualties of the coronavirus pandemic was Grape-Nuts—a breakfast cereal made from neither grapes nor nuts, but instead from flour, salt, and dried yeast—which disappeared from grocery store shelves in January 2021.

According to the cult-favorite cereal’s owner, Post Consumer Brands, both the pandemic’s supply chain constraints and consumers’ increased, stay-at-home appetite for easy boxed breakfasts led to a product shortage, which left many hopeful buyers disappointed this year. So great was the disappointment that it bore numerous angry messages on social media from die-hard fans, who were hardly comforted when Grape-Nuts began emerging on third-party seller websites for $110 a pack.

“Grape-Nuts is made using a proprietary technology and a production process that isn’t easily replicated, which has made it more difficult to shift production to meet demand during this time,” brand manager Kristin DeRock explained to USA Today last month.

But now there’s good news to celebrate! Today the company said the storied cereal, which was founded in 1897 and favored by Mount Everest explorers, would be fully restocked by mid-March. And to apologize for the shortage, the company is holding a contest where 10 entrants will win a year’s supply of free Grape-Nuts.

The contest runs until March 19, and you can sign up here or on the brand’s Facebook page. Even if you’re not part of the lucky 10, all entrants will win a coupon for $1.50 off Grape-Nuts. So, how grape is that?!