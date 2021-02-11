Facebook has deleted 19,500 groups tied to ‘militarized social movements’

During a media call Thursday morning to report its content moderation efforts, Facebook executives did not explicitly acknowledge their platform’s role in the planning of the January 6 Capitol attack, instead focusing on the platform’s efforts since last summer to avoid giving a platform to violent groups.

Facebook VP Monika Bickert said that between August 2020 and January 12, 2021, the company identified “militarized social movements,” including QAnon, and removed 19,500 groups created by those movements, along with about 3,400 pages and 7,500 Instagram accounts. Those numbers come from a blog post published on Facebook’s site January 12.

Bickert said Facebook removed the original “Stop the Steal” group back in November and then began removing groups that used that phrase and also encouraged violence.

When asked by Fast Company Tuesday, Facebook declined to provide the number of groups and accounts that encouraged violence or planned Trump supporters’ convergence on Washington and were removed between the election and the January 6 riot.

Bickert said that Facebook content moderation people monitored the events of January 6 in real time. “We were actively looking for content posted by people involved in the violence and we were making appropriate referrals to law enforcement,” she said.

In the wake of the January 6 attack on the Capitol, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said that the event was “largely” not planned on Facebook but rather on other, less-moderated social networks. However, watchdog groups point out that Facebook Groups indeed were widely used for the planning of the “Stop the Steal” events in Washington that led to the riot.