What working remotely means for career advancement

Working remotely, or partially remotely, raises new questions about careers: That coworker you met at a company happy hour who became a long-time mentor…what would have happened had there not been that happy hour? What about that possible promotion opportunity overheard around the water cooler? And when that colleague who seemed to be such an up-and-comer got a new job and quit; could the company have known that was coming, and prevented it?

Well, when it comes to careers, the water cooler and the grapevine are a little overrated. The truth is, without people working in an office full time, employees may actually have a better time managing their career growth. And organizations may have more tools at their disposal to help their employees’ careers.

THE PROBLEM WITH THE GRAPEVINE

The informal, who-knows-who way of talent management that has survived so long is actually ineffective, and even biased. People working remotely, or people out of the wrong social circles, are put at a disadvantage. Every employee should be on equal footing when it comes to learning opportunities, internal mobility, promotion opportunities, and the ability to find a mentor.

Succession planning, for example, often excludes people who have the right potential and capability to move up. Sometimes the employee who could get promoted wasn’t aware of the opportunity or the company didn’t consider that the possible successor’s potential was just what the company needs.

This haphazard approach to career management hasn’t been good for companies either. It has resulted in many employees that are unable to find an internal career path leaving for a new and better job. The very people companies want to keep—those with the most potential—are the very ones turning over.

YOU’RE IN CHARGE. NOW WHAT?

For years, corporations have said that employees are the ones in charge of their own careers and learning. But what does that mean? What are employees supposed to do? What do they learn? What can companies do to create a “career self-service” environment?