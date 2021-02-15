Managers, it’s possible to build a positive feedback culture remotely. Here’s how

As COVID-19 began its global spread, companies scrambled to re-create familiar routines for employees working remotely. Daily meetings became video calls. Coffee runs turned into virtual Donut chats. The initial stay-at-home orders of 2020 inspired a variety of quick fixes to help teams stay connected and productive. Nearly a year has passed since those first, frantic days of the pandemic; now it’s time to trade our temporary measures for lasting remote work solutions.

Millions of people have already been vaccinated, but research shows that remote work is here to stay. A 2020 survey of 4,700 skilled knowledge workers, funded by Slack, revealed that only 12% want to return to the office full time. The majority (72%) would prefer a hybrid model that combines home and office work.

As Slack co-founder and CEO Stewart Butterfield told the BBC, the pandemic has given us a once-in-a-generation chance to reimagine how we want to do our jobs. “If we can move past decades of orthodoxy about 9-to-5, office-centric work,” says Butterfield, “there’s an opportunity to retain the best parts of office culture while freeing ourselves from bad habits and inefficient processes, from ineffective meetings to unnecessary bureaucracy.”

My own company weathered a series of highs and lows throughout 2020. Before the calendar flipped in January, I reflected on the big lessons I’ve learned from COVID-19; my next step is more granular. My goal was to ensure our teams are equipped to succeed and thrive, regardless of where or how they’re working.

Establish your vision



The past year triggered a systematic reset, for better and worse. Working from home helped many of us to navigate the crisis, write Mark W. Johnson and Josh Suskewicz for Harvard Business Review, authors of Lead from the Future. But what do you want in the long term? Maybe it’s higher productivity, cheaper office space, less travel, better morale, or higher retention rates. Your vision will drive the changes required to realize it.

“Thinking and planning from the future back allows you to fully articulate what you hope to achieve with your new work system and then design its major components from a ‘clean sheet,” Johnson and Suskewicz explain, “unencumbered by how things work today or how they worked in the past.”