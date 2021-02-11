This handy state-by-state COVID vaccine planner lets you see when you can get your shot

Information about the COVID-19 vaccine is coming at us fast and furiously. Updates about availability, eligibility, and other factors determine who can get it soon and who has to wait. Multiply that out by 50, because each state is handling their own vaccine distribution.

And what you have is a hodgepodge of facts and rumors that could drive any person crazy.

Comcast NBCUniversal has launched a new website to end the confusion by helping people find exactly what they need to know in their own state. PlanYourVaccine.com also provides distribution timelines and the closest vaccination site to you, plus you can sign up for alerts.

The site is in English, Spanish, and Mandarin.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most up-to-date data, almost 33.7 million people have received one or more doses of the COVID vaccine and 10.4 million have received the second dose.

“The COVID-19 vaccine rollout is an incredibly complicated challenge, but it’s a critical step to getting our country back to normal,” Adam Miller, chief administration officer at Comcast Corporation and executive vice president at NBCUniversal, said in a statement. “We have the unique ability to leverage our considerable platforms and resources across Comcast NBCUniversal to raise awareness and help people navigate the ever-changing array of information on this issue.”