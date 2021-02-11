Poshmark launches a ‘pets’ category so you can buy Fido that ascot he needs

Poshmark is an online marketplace that has long prided itself on being a one-stop shop for new and secondhand styles for the home and every member of the family: mom, dad, and the kids. But until today, one type of family member has always been left out. No, not your nutty uncle. I’m talking about the pride and joy of any household: the family pet.

Poshmark is rectifying that today with the launch of its new “pets” category. The launch of the pets category means Poshmark’s 70 million users can now pick up pet accessories, supplies, and toys when they shop for other members of the family—all in a dedicated channel. Yes, you can now even easily buy ascots for Fido or sweaters for your passive-aggressive cat.

Poshmark is making the move because it notes that 67% of Americans are pet owners—a metric that grew in 2020 during the ongoing pandemic. Prior to the pets category launch, Poshmark users could buy varying pet products, but the new category just makes it easier for users to see them all in one place, while virtually ensuring more sellers will launch additional products now that they get their own spotlight.

“Many members of the Poshmark community are proud pet owners, myself included, and it’s important that our social marketplace addresses the needs of the entire family,” Poshmark cofounder Tracy Sun said in a statement. “We’re excited to offer pet owners a fun and social way to shop, sell and connect in a way that builds community, considers personal styles and budgets, and drives sustainability.”

Drives sustainability . . . and ascots. For dogs. So go pick some up. Fido will thank you.