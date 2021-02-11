Beat this new ‘Star Trek’ game and get a subscription to CBS All Access for free for life

Sick of the ever-increasing number of subscription services you need to join to watch content? Well, there’s a new way to get access to one video streaming service for life—all you have to do is beat an unbeatable game.

Mobile game company Scopely, maker of the popular Star Trek Fleet Command, has teamed up with ViacomCBS to launch a new Star Trek game called Star Trek Kobayashi Maru. The three players who beat the game first will be rewarded with a lifetime subscription to CBS All Access (soon to become Paramount Plus) and limited-edition Star Trek collectibles. However—there’s a catch. And true Trekkies will already know what it is.

You see, in Star Trek lore, the Kobayashi Maru is a Starfleet Academy training simulator that is designed to be unbeatable. The idea for the simulator is not to discover how good a battle tactician potential commanders are, but to see what a cadet’s character and resolve are like in a no-win scenario. James T. Kirk, the cheating scoundrel he is, was the first person in the galaxy to ever beat the unbeatable Kobayashi Maru. How? By hacking it.

And that’s how players of Star Trek Kobayashi Maru will have to win the game and scoop up that lifetime subscription in the process. Scopely says the odds of beating its Star Trek Kobayashi Maru is only about 1 in 10,000. Still, the first three to do it will get their hands on those sweet prizes.

So get your red shirt on (or, wait . . . maybe choose a different color) and go to www.kobayashimaru.com to give the web-based game a try. You may just be the next James T. Kirk and not even know it yet.