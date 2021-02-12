5 ways to COVID-proof your side hustle

As of December 2020, the U.S. unemployment rate was at 6.7%, with about 10 million Americans out of work, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics . This is almost twice the unemployment rate of February 2020, before the pandemic hit.

With so much financial and economic uncertainty, 12% of the total U.S. workforce turned to freelancing last year, according to Upwork, and 86% of all freelancers are optimistic about the future of this career path.

If you’re among the millions of Americans who started a side hustle or poured more time into it since COVID-19 began, it’s crucial to protect your growing small business from unexpected challenges and make money no matter what.

Maintain an always-adapting mindset

The most secure, COVID-19-proof business ventures are the ones that can adapt existing skills into innovations or solutions to fit the current landscape, McKinsey suggests.

For example, as a teacher, you might adapt by earning extra income tutoring students online. If you live in an area where many restaurants and businesses are still closed, you might consider delivering groceries, takeout meals, or ecommerce orders in your free time.

If you maintain a mindset of always-be-adapting, your focus shifts from “I don’t know what to do” to “I can make this work for me.”