Lego’s wild new toy lets you bring figurines to life

At first blush, Lego’s newest toy seems like the same brick-building fun you know and love. You follow the instructions and build a cute little box to carry around a Lego figurine. But then, things get weird. You’re told to snap a picture of that figurine from the accompanying smartphone app, and, like magic, it comes to life on the screen, dancing and singing to the latest pop tunes. It’s a dream come true: You’ve animated your plastic Lego character.

This new toy, Lego Vidiyo, hits shelves March 1. Vidiyo, made in collaboration with Universal Music Group (UMG), allows kids to create music videos starring a new slate of quirky Lego characters. Geared toward kids ages 7 to 10, it seamlessly blends physical and digital play and is Lego’s latest effort to appeal to a new generation of digitally native kids.

The quirky, chaotic world of Vidiyo

In some ways, this new toy is a radical departure from the plastic bricks of the past. After initially building the box and scanning the figurine, kids will play almost entirely on an augmented reality video game. To start with, they find a fun spot in their home for a concert and pick a song for the figurine to sing. To take things to the next level, they can even create special effects during the song: One makes your figurine sound like a mouse, another makes her play a sax solo, a third creates a confetti shower.

The app is free to download, and you can create a bare bones music video even without buying the physical toys—but the more components you buy, the more tools you have to create your video. When you buy a starter set for $19.99, you get a box and a character, like a mermaid who plays pop music, a pirate punk rocker, an alien into electronic dance music or a raggaeton-loving llama. You can buy additional bandmates that come with special effects for $4.99.

If this seems like a lot of moving parts, well, that’s the point. Ross Haynes, a designer who worked on the project, wanted to create a toy that captured the core elements of the original Lego. Much like modular Lego bricks, which you can organize into infinite configurations, Vidiyo is also a modular system: You pick the character, backdrop, music, and special effects to create a different music video every time. “The Vidiyo is about designing something new and unique based on a few components,” says Haynes. “This was always at the heart of the Lego experience.”

For Universal Music Group, this is a way to get young listeners into music. Joshua Burke, who spearheaded the project as VP of global partnerships, says UMG’s focus groups have found that kids start showing interest in contemporary music around age 7. The company curated 30 songs for the app that range from music their parents love (like MC Hammer and Imagine Dragons) to up-and-coming pop artists; more songs will be added over time. Each song is vetted to ensure the lyrics and the themes are clean, but also catchy enough to capture kids’ attention. “From a business perspective, we can introduce emerging artists to new markets, particularly since the game will be available around the world,” says Burke. “But more broadly, we’re eager to empower the next generation of music creators.”