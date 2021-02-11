The company behind ‘Fortnite’ just made it shockingly easy to create lifelike people

Before it released its megahit game Fortnite, Epic was known for creating one of the most popular video game engines in the world, which serves as the backbone of countless games you love: the Unreal Engine. While Fortnite is defined by its cartoony-meme violence, the Unreal Engine has been celebrated for pushing the bounds of visual realism.

And now, Epic is sharing its latest breakthrough on its engine with a feature called MetaHumans. MetaHumans are highly convincing, completely digital people. The twist? While high-end digital characters can require a month or more to create, an artist using MetaHumans can construct them in mere minutes.

In the video above, you can see just how convincing the MetaHumans look. Their skin ranges from porcelain to freckled to wrinkled, sun-weathered leather. When they speak, their lips don’t appear to pop out from the model (as so many artificially generated faces do) but are clearly connected to the skin and muscles through the entire face. And each individual figure simply looks splendid regardless of where it falls on the spectrum of gender or race—an equal amount of attention has been paid to any type of protagonist you’re looking to create. In fact, a spokesperson tells us that Epic is able to generate such a diversity of faces because it’s actually scanned people’s faces from around the world, integrating the data (blended and anonymously) into this tool.

The result is a digital character that Epic admits will not completely fool you into thinking it’s real (the teeth in particular could use some work, I think) but that still serves as a captivating human surrogate for games and apps.

Very, very few video games pay so much attention to the proper rendering and animation of a human face. Games such as the NBA 2K franchise require countless hours of motion-capturing and modeling the faces and physiques of famous basketball players. But in actual gameplay, when you see a sudden close-up, these figures can look like dead-eyed puppets. Why? Faces are notoriously hard to get right. Even if they’re a priority for a game developer, they’re rarely the top priority. That means faces may get less processing power than they need to look convincing in a video game so that another part of the experience can look better instead. Additionally, it currently takes a lot of manual labor to map points of articulation on a virtual face and to ensure something as simple as a smile is animated on each individual model in a way that doesn’t look like a sneer.

One big exception to this trend are the games made by a French company, owned by Sony, called Quantic Dream. Its games feature convincing, emotionally resonant characters that, while still obviously digital, can feel like interacting with a person. But as the studio’s lead David Cage has said on more than one occasion, in order to make these games look different, Quantic Dream has to build its own proprietary tools and game engine first, and the games second. It cannot create its games atop licensed foundational technologies—such as the Unreal Engine—as so many other game development studios can. Because according to Cage, solutions like the Unreal Engine just haven’t offered the fidelity you need to animate faces with the full range of human expression.