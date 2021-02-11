Offices and healthcare have been upended by the pandemic. Here’s how they’ll look in the future

During the coronavirus pandemic, few building types have been as scrutinized and debated as offices and healthcare facilities. Both have been forced to evolve, and there’s a substantial question as to what they’ll look like after the pandemic.

Global architecture firm Gensler is actively grappling with what this future will look like. With 50 offices around the world, Gensler is responsible for a significant number of the office and healthcare spaces being designed globally. The company has designed offices for companies such as Facebook, Etsy, and The Washington Post, and healthcare projects for organizations including Pfizer, Bayer Canada, and the sciences coworking hub LabCentral. How these buildings evolve through and maybe past the pandemic is already a focus for the company. As explained in the latest edition of its design trends forecast, released today, the company sees some big and overlapping changes coming to these two types of spaces.

The future of the office

The hybrid model of part-time office work and part-time remote work is here to stay, according to Janet Pogue McLaurin, Gensler’s global workplace research leader. “We need to design workplaces where people want to be, because now they finally have some choice, and they’ve proven that you can work remotely,” she says.

It’s a trend the company is seeing globally, through surveys with workers in the U.S., France, the U.K., and Australia. And while half of the workers in the U.S. want this kind of flexibility, hybrid workplaces are in demand for two-thirds of workers in Europe and Australia. “This is an opportunity to reimagine how much space is required, how many people are going to be there, why are they there, and how can we design a place that allows them to come together in a safe way but really do their best work,” McLaurin says.

Architecturally, this translates into workplaces that have a high level of flexibility, with rooms that can easily be subdivided or expanded to accommodate different uses. McLaurin points to simple adaptations such as rolling dividers as well as more elaborate design changes such as easily movable walls that can carve up office floors into different sized rooms for more privacy or collaboration. She says the hybrid model is leading to more focus on the latter. “Some clients are starting to think about, ‘Should we do all of our focus work remotely and only design an office where we convene, where we come together, that’s full of rich and immersive collaboration spaces?'” she says.

That’s putting more pressure on the design of these office environments to provide the social and interactive opportunities that working from home lacks. It also means designing spaces that meet the changing desires of workers. According to Gensler’s surveys, most of the top things workers want in their workplace are related to health and well-being, from gyms and outdoor spaces to health and medical services to childcare. “We know that any great workplace experience really needs to be grounded in how do we make spaces healthy and well-being-focused for employees moving forward,” McLaurin says.