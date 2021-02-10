I’m a founder hiring an exec with more experience. How do I avoid getting strong-armed?

Q. I’m bringing on a new executive. I want this person to be successful, but I also don’t want to be strong-armed. I’m worried because this executive is older and has more experience, and I’m still learning how to be a leader. What do I do to maintain my authority while leveraging the newcomer’s wisdom so we may grow as a company?

—First time founder and CEO of a fast-growing company

Dear Founder,

I understand your conundrum. You want this person’s advice and experience, but you also want your team to honor and appreciate what you are trying to achieve. I will give you some tips below, but first I want to commend you on trying to figure this out. Learning how to do this early is important because you will ultimately have to do this a lot. The good news is that it gets easier the more you do it and the bigger the company gets.

Remember, the reason you hired this exec is because you needed a change. Now everyone needs to be aligned about what the changes are. The current team needs to be forewarned about and accepting of the fact that some things might be done differently. If (or, more likely, when) people come to you to complain about the changes, you need to listen, but also route them back to have a transparent discussion with the new executive.