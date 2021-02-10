Good Pillow vs. MyPillow: How to sign up for David Hogg’s pillow fight

Compared to the other fights we’ve experienced in 2021—the insurrection, the unending fight against COVID-19—an old fashioned pillow fight doesn’t sound so bad. And that’s just what’s upon us as activist David Hogg has now officially launched Good Pillow , his pillow company with his business partner William LeGate.

The company seems a bit out of left field for the former Parkland student turned activist. Yet it’s not so much about selling pillows as it is about giving people a choice to buy their headrests from someone other than the MyPillow company. That company has been dragged into the world of Trumpian drama thanks to its CEO, Mike Lindell’s, support for baseless conspiracy theories alleging the election was stolen from Trump, in part due to irregularities with voting machines.

MyPillow’s troubles only grew after Lindell released a documentary last week furthering the conspiracy allegations. Due in part to all this, MyPillow has seen its products dropped from retailers including Kohl’s, Bed Bath & Beyond, and Wayfair.

That’s where Hogg’s and LeGate’s Good Pillow comes in. The company started out as a Twitter joke by LeGate, but the two quickly decided to act on it due to “the belief we deserve to feel good about the brands we support,” according to a letter signed by the two founders.

For now, Good Pillow hasn’t shipped any pillows yet, but people who want to support the burgeoning company can enter their details on Good Pillow’s contact form to be kept in the loop when preorders begin.