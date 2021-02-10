Freshly has Georgia on its mind as it expands with a giant Southeast facility

It’s been a busy year for Georgia. After its doubleheader Senate runoffs last month determined the country’s balance of power, the Peach State is now being freshly graced by, well, Freshly.

The meal delivery service is opening a new, giant (134,000-square-foot) facility in Austell, Georgia, which is set to be operational mid-month. Freshly previously lacked a facility in the Southeast, with its other order-and-assembly plants in Commerce, California; Linden, New Jersey; Savage, Maryland; and Phoenix, Arizona.

The company delivers heat-and-eat meals once per week via mail. Before the pandemic, many considered Freshly’s meals to be pricey. (They currently sell for $8.50 to $11.50 per meal plus shipping of up to approximately $12 per week.) But those prices are positively a bargain for former restaurant patrons, particularly urban dwellers who previously spent much more on work lunches and dinners.

Five-year-old Freshly ranks high on the short list of unabashed pandemic winners. It has doubled its production of weekly meals since 2019, now up to 1 million per week, and three months ago the company was acquired by Nestlé, the country’s largest food and beverage company, for over $1 billion.