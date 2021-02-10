Adults are acting like children and ruining the Pokémon 25th anniversary McDonald’s Happy Meal promotion

Yesterday, McDonald’s and The Pokémon Company launched a promotion celebrating the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon phenomenon. As part of the celebration, McDonald’s issued a special commemorative Happy Meal box styled after Pokémon lead Pikachu. The box itself is adorable, but there’s something even better inside: a special booster pack of Pokémon Trading Card Game cards. Each pack contains four cards and there are 50 cards to collect in total: 25 regular cards featuring Pokémon characters and 25 foil versions of the same cards.

The problem is, many parents and children are finding it impossible to actually get any of these cards when buying a Pokémon Happy Meal because adult collectors or scalpers are swooping in first to grab them all up for themselves or, worse, sell them on eBay or Twitter.

A simple search reveals how crazy things are, with some people boasting of buying over a dozen Pokémon Happy Meals at a time just to get the cards.

