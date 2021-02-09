advertisement
Trump’s defense attorney inspires internet memes with bizarre impeachment speech

The verdict is in: Bruce Castor reminded Twitter users of a lot of colorful characters.

[Photo: congress.gov via Getty Images]
By Joe Berkowitz1 minute Read
House impeachment managers made a tight, focused argument in the opening hours of former President Trump’s impeachment hearing, before Rep. Jamie Raskin closed with an emotional, first-person account of the events of January 6.

At this point, the ball was in Team Trump’s court to defuse the tension in the room and make a case that the entire process is technically unconstitutional. In order to achieve this goal, the team sent in Bruce Castor, the Pennsylvania prosecutor who refused to prosecute Bill Cosby. With the game ball in hand, Castor proceeded to sort of clumsily dribble the ball around the court in a bravura turn of verbal flatulence.

Castor’s unique blend of incoherent rambling, charming confidence, and hairpin turns in train of thought inspired legions of viewers watching along online to blast out memes about the man.

The prosecutor reminded some people of Saturday Night Live characters.

He reminded other people of litigious characters from the Simpsons and Futurama.

And he reminded many more of various folks from movies and other TV shows.

Fortunately for Bruce Castor, he was immediately followed by an attorney who drinks water like this, instantly replacing him as the main character on Twitter for the afternoon.

