Trump’s defense attorney inspires internet memes with bizarre impeachment speech

House impeachment managers made a tight, focused argument in the opening hours of former President Trump’s impeachment hearing, before Rep. Jamie Raskin closed with an emotional, first-person account of the events of January 6.

At this point, the ball was in Team Trump’s court to defuse the tension in the room and make a case that the entire process is technically unconstitutional. In order to achieve this goal, the team sent in Bruce Castor, the Pennsylvania prosecutor who refused to prosecute Bill Cosby. With the game ball in hand, Castor proceeded to sort of clumsily dribble the ball around the court in a bravura turn of verbal flatulence.

Bruce Castor. Verbatim: "I saw a headline, 'representative so and so seeks to walk back comments about'— I forget what it was. Something that bothered her. I was devastated when I saw that she thought it was necessary to go on television yesterday or the day before." — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 9, 2021

Castor’s unique blend of incoherent rambling, charming confidence, and hairpin turns in train of thought inspired legions of viewers watching along online to blast out memes about the man.

The prosecutor reminded some people of Saturday Night Live characters.