Let’s be real: Between the ongoing pandemic and the endless inclement weather, this winter is shaping up to be a long one. And as we look at more weeks spent indoors, hiding from both the virus and the snow, the editors of Recommender are looking for small luxuries to indulge in. You know what we mean: Beautiful, delightful objects that you buy just to bring a smile to your face. That’s why we’ve rounded up a collection of exquisitely made coffee mugs, from which to sip your morning coffee, afternoon tea, or after-work hot toddy. Looking for some beverage inspiration? Check out our (rave) review of an affordable mini espresso maker and Jot’s surprisingly delicious instant coffee.