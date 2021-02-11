Color of Change’s essential Black History Month reading list

Color of Change president Rashad Robinson and Arisha Hatch, vice president, chief of campaigns, have been at the forefront of some of the most prominent racial justice campaigns in recent years, many of them involving corporations. They’ve pressed Hollywood studios to diversify their writers rooms, pushed for banks to stop processing payments from hate groups, and helped launch a prominent ad boycott of Facebook last summer for not doing enough to limit hate speech.

With an eye toward creating lasting, structural change in America, they hold businesses accountable for the consequences of their products and where they put their money. Here are Robinson and Hatch’s book recommendations for understanding how to create change today.

Rashad Robinson

The Sum of Us by Heather McGhee

Heather’s new book is a powerful reminder that fighting racism doesn’t just benefit Black people or people of color, but is something that brings great benefit to every American. It serves as a much needed call to action in this post-uprisings, post-Capitol insurrection America where race is being pitched by conservatives as a zero-sum game.



Black Liberation in Conservative America by Manning Marable

This collection of essays may have been published in the 90’s, but it’s more relevant than ever. The future of Black liberation needs us to understand the ways conservatism impacts Black communities.



The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin

This is a classic, a must read for anyone interested in Black liberation and racial justice work. Fair warning, it’s not the book that will always make you feel good. But these two passionate essays will challenge you to take an honest look at the world around you.

