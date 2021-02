If you’re like us, the long winter spent almost entirely at home is making you rethink your space—wouldn’t it be nicer with a little more color? Texture? A little extra oomph? One easy way to jazz up almost any room of your house is with a brightly colored or boldly patterned throw blanket (and for a lot less money than it’d cost to replace the couch or rug). If you’re in search of a little accent in your life, we’ve gathered together some of our favorite graphic throw blankets that are sure to help refresh your space. Bonus: They’re also extra cozy. And who doesn’t need a little more of that in their life?