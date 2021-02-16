Guaranteed income is having a moment. The last time it did, it was because of Martin Luther King Jr.

“A second evil which plagues the modern world is that of poverty. Like a monstrous octopus, it projects its nagging, prehensile tentacles in lands and villages all over the world,” said Martin Luther King Jr. in his Nobel Lecture in 1964 . “There is nothing new about poverty. What is new, however, is that we have the resources to get rid of it.”

The first “evil,” of course, was racial injustice, and King was aware that poverty and economic exclusion of minority groups served as another avenue of discrimination. From his graduate school days, he’d been concerned with unjust wealth imbalances and had a “pretty developed egalitarian vision,” says Thomas Jackson, a historian whose book explores King’s economic dream. But it wasn’t until the later stages of his life that King turned his main focus to economic justice, when it became clear that, for all its benefits, the Civil Rights Movement had not changed the day-to-day economic circumstances of Black people. He argued on several occasions that one of the tools that would help eradicate poverty was a guaranteed income (GI), an unconditional payout for poorer families, intended to supplement incomes so that everyone could live at a middle-class standard.

That’s a policy idea that suddenly has momentum again today, as cities across the U.S. are implementing guaranteed income pilots, mainly through Mayors For a Guaranteed Income, a coalition that’s “rooted in Dr. King’s legacy.” The founder, Michael Tubbs, the former mayor of Stockton, California, runs an ongoing pilot that guarantees $500 per month to 125 families. At the same time, direct-cash plans are now being proposed across party lines on the federal level, in response to the current economic downturn, and just months after a presidential candidate ran on that single issue.

“The 1960s is the last time we had this big sweep of interest,” says Leah Hamilton, an associate professor of social work at Appalachian State University and a basic income researcher. In the later part of the decade, Democratic leaders on the left, including Robert F. Kennedy, were reacting to the failures of President Johnson’s War on Poverty, as the government became more consumed with the escalating Vietnam War. In a 1966 Senate hearing, King testified on the moral need to abolish poverty; keeping people in destitution was “asocial, cruel, and blind as the practice of cannibalism.” In the Senate, he made the case for a solution. “I am now convinced that the simplest approach will prove to be the most revolutionary—the guaranteed annual income.”

King wrote concretely about GI in his final book, Where Do We Go from Here: Chaos or Community?, and in his corresponding address at the Southern Christian Leadership Conference convention in 1967. “We must develop a program that will drive the nation to a guaranteed annual income,” he said in the speech. “We must create full employment, or we must create incomes. People must be made consumers by one method or the other.” He also spent his final years planning the Poor People’s Campaign, a demand for an “economic bill of rights” for the poor, to culminate in a march on Washington—which was set for a date that proved to be two months after King’s assassination. Among the demands was a GI, “pegged to the median income of society, not the lowest levels of income.”

Along with King, notable economists of the decade started to push the idea: liberal ones such as John Kenneth Galbraith, who, as King noted in his speech, said an annual GI could be done “for about twenty billion dollars a year.” (If the country could spend $35 billion “to fight an unjust, evil war in Vietnam,” King added, this was certainly possible.) Even conservative economists, such as Milton Friedman, favored the idea, though his plan was an alternative to social welfare programs and a measure to place America on a path toward a total free-market system.