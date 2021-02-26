The $1.9 trillion relief bill is only a start. Here’s how to ensure it’s distributed equitably

Like the coronavirus hot spots that have been pocking and bruising maps over the past months, the economic impact of the pandemic is far from uniform. Some places, and some specific communities, have been hit much harder than others, with job losses pushing many families to the edge of eviction, foreclosure, or financial ruin. The fact that this is happening is well-known. Where it’s happening, though, is not.

“The real challenge here is around the distribution of this crisis. It’s not just the scale, it’s the distribution, and the very uneven distribution of these challenges across the landscape,” says Joe DiStefano, CEO of UrbanFootprint, a data and mapping platform. “COVID has laid bare some pretty deep endemic inequities in our society related to resource distribution over the past decades and generations.”

That makes trying to respond to these overlapping health and economic crises difficult. But DiStefano says that by understanding where these inequities manifest, whether in the form of eviction risk or food insecurity, governments and community organizations can get aid where it is direly needed. With the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief and stimulus package that’s moving through Congress this month expected to continue protections for households facing eviction or foreclosure, it will be essential to know where the problems are most extreme. UrbanFootprint’s database, with socioeconomic information on nearly all of the roughly 140 million land parcels across the United States, can help.

“This isn’t some multimillion-dollar, multiyear process to invent this kind of data,” DiStefano says. “This data exists. This is specifically what we’ve been building. And it can be used today, tomorrow, for this round of resource distribution, and for the next.”

The company, which got its start providing data and analysis for urban planning, real estate development, and mobility companies, combines open government data and commercial data sources to create detailed and regularly updated maps. During the pandemic, the company has shifted its focus to relief response, working with states like Louisiana to identify neighborhoods facing food insecurity. With millions of dollars in aid soon to become available across the country, the company is homing in on how to get aid where it’s needed most.

One example is eviction protections. DiStefano says the current system for getting help to those at risk is too imprecise. Money trickles down from the federal government to states and then to county agencies, which are then charged with either finding households within their community that are at risk or working with local organizations on the ground to distribute assistance—a process that sends out money before knowing where it should go.