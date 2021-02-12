The true story behind the militantly radical, anti-cop thriller ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’

advertisement advertisement

Judas and the Black Messiah is a topical biopic about the FBI assassination of Black Panther Fred Hampton. It’s got a powerhouse cast, led by Lakeith Stanfield and Oscar-nominated Get Out star Daniel Kaluuya; and it’s produced by Black Panther overlord Ryan Coogler. A prestige project with a pulse, the film is destined to make as big a splash in the Fox News outrage machine as it does with Academy voters and audiences in general.

So, how in the world could such a high-pedigree dramatic thriller have been co-written by standup comedy cohorts The Lucas Brothers? As it turns out, Judas and the Black Messiah is a fitting culmination for—and stress test of—all the skills the pair has accumulated in their careers thus far. Before their 2017 Netflix special, On Drugs, and before their breakout moment as dorm roommates in 2014’s 22 Jump Street, the Lucases always had ambitions to break into filmmaking. Only after they first became popular enough as standups to tell jokes on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon in 2012, though, did they start to think about what kind of film they might actually want to make. As they started considering stories they might like to tell, Hampton’s was the one that resonated the most. “It always sort of struck us as insane that this person, a citizen, was killed by the state, and there’s direct evidence of it, and it wasn’t really spoken about,” Kenny Lucas tells me over the phone. The pair first learned of Hampton, the charismatic young leader who was drugged and gunned down in a 1969 police raid, during an African-American studies course in college. Hampton’s story always struck a chord, but once they landed on him as a film subject, they began to research it more heavily. They read The Assassination of Fred Hampton by attorney Jeffrey Haas, scanned all the COINTELPRO files they could find online, and thumbed through several books about the Black Panthers, especially the Illinois chapter, of which Hampton was chairman.

The turning point in their fledgling project arrived, though, when the Lucases stumbled upon the 1980s Civil Rights docuseries, Eyes on the Prize, and its hour-long interview with an FBI informant named William O’Neill. Hearing O’Neill recount his duplicitous role in bringing down Hampton inspired them. “Once we came across William O’Neil,” Kenny says, “we just felt like it was the perfect structure for a film.” The brothers started plugging away at their story of O’Neill (Lakeith Stanfield) infiltrating the inner circle of Hampton (Daniel Kaluuya) and the Panthers. The story held the additional challenge of being accountable to a highly sensitive piece of history. The two worried about under-developing certain aspects or the story, or embellishing others. For instance, while they wanted to present O’Neill as a deeply flawed hustler, there were certain activities he participated in that were so egregious, they would have squashed the possibility of an audience empathizing with him for even a minute, and these were omitted. Rather than depict O’Neill torturing a Black Panther ostensibly to try and weed out a rat, the writers added a separate informant placed in another chapter of the Panthers who tortures an innocent person to burnish his own credibility. It’s a have-your-cake-and-eat-it solution that reveals the carnage that the FBI unleashed in its efforts to destroy the Panthers, while possibly keeping the audience from fully despising O’Neill. What the Lucases were absolutely determined to not water down, however, was Hampton’s historic animosity toward the police, which included advocating violence against them. Sure enough, this element of the film made it through to the final cut, and it is likely to be the most controversial aspect of its release—the part that makes talking heads on Newsmax explode.

