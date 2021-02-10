Why media literacy is just the first step to extinguishing toxic misinformation

On January 20, President Joe Biden stood at the steps of the U.S. Capitol and addressed America by stating, “We must reject the culture in which facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured.” The events that had unfurled just days earlier, during the January 6 attack on those very same steps, reveal what is at stake when we do not.

But when rumors, lies, and misinformation are allowed to proliferate in our democracy, simply by being shared online or on air, I’m afraid it’s not hard to understand how we arrived here.

Where we are now is an increasingly digital world that makes it harder than ever to distinguish verified facts and objective journalism from opinion, propaganda, and even total fiction. Or, as recently termed by the Edelman Trust Barometer’s latest survey on public trust, we’re currently in an “environment of information bankruptcy.”

To understand how insidious a problem we face, we need to recognize the dilemma where social media throws gas on the burning fire that is disinformation. The speed at which information is shared offers a lesson as to why. A 2018 study by scholars at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology found that it takes true stories about six times as long to reach 1,500 people as it does for false stories to reach the same number of people on Twitter.

Though the inauguration marks the beginning of a new administration, and hopefully a commitment to transparency and facts, it’s the work we all must do now that will determine how we move forward as a country. So how do we reject a culture in which “facts themselves are manipulated and even manufactured?” I outline a few suggestions.

Lead with honesty

Start by initiating honest conversations with friends and family about how they consume information. Day to day, we rely on social media to stay connected, especially as the ongoing pandemic requires us to continue to be physically apart. However, our growing dependence on social media to consume and share information—particularly for younger people—means we must apply even greater scrutiny to the information we consume. I am routinely using my daughters’ experiences with social media as an opportunity to point out how they can exercise critical thinking about the information they look for and share. A discussion on information consumption is appropriate for a quiet and communal sit-down, like during dinnertime with children or parents.