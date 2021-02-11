How rapper Kota the Friend conquered burnout (with help from Pixar’s ‘Soul’)

The topic of burnout has been front of mind for many people since the World Health Organization classified it as an “occupational phenomenon” in 2019. That feeling of relentless exhaustion and overwhelming stress has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Brooklyn rapper Kota the Friend once counted himself among the 76% of people who say they’ve experienced burnout, but he’s found a way to conquer it.

“Quarantine really revealed myself to me,” Kota says in the latest episode of Fast Company’s podcast Creative Conversation. “I feel like 2021 has definitely been about correcting the things that I’ve realized about myself and the incorrect ways that I was living.”

Kota the Friend has charted his own course in hip-hop, not only in his mellow sound, which skews jazzy, but also in the fact that he’s remained independent for his whole career. That’s not to say that execs haven’t been knocking at his door. In fact, he’s turned down offers from three major labels to maintain his creative freedom. Even without the machine of a label behind him, Kota has managed to release three EPs, three mixtapes, and two studio albums in the span of six years, earning him more than 200 million global streams, 130 million views on YouTube, and co-signs from everyone from LaKeith Stanfield and Lupita Nyong’o to SZA and Erykah Badu. Kota is even dropping another studio album as well as a joint album with producer Statik Selektah in the coming months.

So how does he get it all done while keeping his sanity? Developing a routine, for starters.