5 inventive meeting formats to encourage more diverse discussions

When asked to describe how they feel about meetings, many professionals will use the same language: “boring,” “inefficient,” and “unproductive.” While these descriptors may ring true for some, they do not ring true for all. For some, meetings aren’t boring—they’re stressful. They aren’t inefficient—they’re isolating. They aren’t unproductive—they’re confusing.

If you are joining a meeting where people are different from you, whether in terms of race, ethnicity, gender, sex, sexual orientation, ability, religion, age, language proficiency, socioeconomic background, education, degree of introversion, level of seniority, or other characteristics, then your identity can influence not only how others see you, but also how you see yourself. What if you are an introvert among extroverts; a woman within a male-dominated work environment; a non-native English speaker among native speakers? There are even less-obvious distinctions that can set you apart, like being someone who didn’t get hired from a “target” school or failing to find common ground with your coworkers in terms of life experience. The self-doubt and imposter syndrome can be paralyzing. Unspoken rules and hidden expectations only make meetings more challenging to navigate. What is my unspoken role in this meeting—to be seen and heard, seen but not heard, or neither? What do I do if my point of view differs from the highest-ranking person, loudest talker, or lengthiest rambler?

Should I take action after this meeting to step up—and risk backing myself into doing non-promotable “office housework”? If I lie low will I risk coming across as uncommitted? When your mind is filled with this internal dialogue, you will likely feel stress, isolation, and confusion. And then you may get the feeling that all coworkers see and judge you by is your silent disengagement. Meetings are not a level playing field, but there are ways to make them more comfortable for everyone. Here are five “non-norm” norms to improve your meetings’ equity and resulting productivity. Agendas and meeting objectives It’s hard to establish a level playing field if only the most experienced or well-connected people have the necessary background knowledge. It’s hard to rein in the tangents if no one knows what the topic was to begin with. Picture what success looks like at the end of the meeting, then work backward: What decisions do you want to have made? What topics do you want to have discussed? What information do people need to have coming into the meeting? A short email with a few attachments and bullet points is all it takes to give everyone a fair start and to keep everyone on task. Independent brainstorming You are unlikely to unlock your team’s most original ideas if you don’t give people time to process, unhindered by the influence of others. Consider sharing questions ahead of time and asking everyone to come with reactions prepared. If a discussion arises during the meeting, consider pausing and giving everyone a moment to write down their own thoughts. Otherwise, you will only hear from the most confident person—followed by a few people’s gut reactions to that person’s fast thinking.

