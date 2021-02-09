How to watch the Senate Trump impeachment trial live on CNN, PBS, and elsewhere without cable

The historic second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump will begin this afternoon as the Senate hears arguments about his role in the January 6 Capitol riots. Trump, who stands accused of “incitement of insurrection,” was impeached by the House of Representatives last month. The Senate now must decide whether to convict, although with few Republicans on board , that outcome does not seem likely at the moment.

The proceedings are expected to begin today (Tuesday, February 9) at around noon ET. If you’re looking to stream the impeachment trial live on your phone, computer, or TV, we’ve rounded up some easy ways to do that below:

Stream coverage from a cable or broadcast TV network

Major cable news networks will stream coverage of the trial, including CNN, which says it will provide a free stream all week (12-7 p.m. ET) on CNN.com, CNNgo, and via the CNN mobile apps. Viewers will not be required to log in with a pay-TV provider during these times.

PBS NewsHour will also stream the trial for free, including on its YouTube channel (video embedded below). You can find PBS’s full coverage guide here.

Broadcast TV news divisions will offer coverage of the trial. You can stream their coverage on their free streaming services, including ABC News Live, NBC News Now, and CBSN.

Watch on C-SPAN

C-SPAN will stream the proceedings all week, beginning today at 12:55 p.m. Find it here.