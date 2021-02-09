For a more equitable recovery, corporations must stop using a college degree as a proxy for ability

With COVID-19 vaccine distribution in progress, many economists are cautiously optimistic that a slow economic recovery is on its way. But we can’t afford to make the same mistakes that were made after the Great Recession of 2008, when the recovery largely overlooked Black talent —particularly individuals without four-year college degrees.

For the American economy to prosper, we need to guarantee opportunities for those who have been systematically left out and left behind, and it’s up to corporate America to live up to its promises to support racial justice reforms. Following the murder of George Floyd and the nationwide protests it inspired against systemic racism, we’ve seen many companies make noteworthy commitments—from donations to CEO-led coalitions like OneTen and the World Economic Forum’s Partnering for Racial Justice in Business initiative.

But there’s another solution businesses can implement today to support racial equity: address degree inflation in their employment practices. By requiring a bachelor’s degree for jobs that don’t require that level of education experience, employers automatically exclude 76% of Black Americans.

A study from Harvard Business School and the nonprofit Grads of Life revealed that during the Great Recession of 2008, 75% of jobs lost were those held by workers with a high school diploma or less—yet 75% of the 11.6 million jobs created in the recovery required at least a bachelor’s degree. This only exacerbated an economic landscape built to benefit the few and deny opportunity to the many.

In the past year, several companies, including Google and IBM, have removed degree requirements from middle-skills roles. But too many corporations still limit their recruiting efforts for such positions to four-year colleges. I challenge corporate America to take a hard look at not just their job postings, but their talent recruitment strategies. It’s time for corporate America to see that promising talent is not solely a product of college campuses.

If we’re to build a more equitable economic recovery in the coming months, employers must change their talent practices, starting with these three actions: