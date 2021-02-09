Why spacing out while quarantining can be good for your brain

The worldwide quarantine has impacted mental health in indisputable ways. Aside from specific psychological and physical outcomes , from difficulty sleeping to worsening chronic conditions, many also share a ubiquitous feeling of malaise and a decline in cognitive stamina, known as “quarantine fatigue.” However, our extended period indoors may very well benefit our brains—not just during lockdown, but even after the pandemic ends.

For many of us, without daily activities and obligations such as commuting to work and taking kids to extracurriculars, this past year has been a once-in-a-lifetime invitation to experience being, rather than doing. Prior to the pandemic, many people could admit to living in chronic, low-grade stress as a result of constant movement; this is a neurological graveyard for creativity and inspiration.

Instead, a quarantine period has acted like the Jungian “heroine’s journey” (think of classic tales such as Snow White, Rapunzel, and Sleeping Beauty) in which the brave woman on her journey toward achieving wholeness has a period of sleep and retreating into a cocoon. Indeed, neurologically, experiencing an enforced period of isolation can lead to greater successes and insights than trudging on without a pause.

Research on power naps, meditation, and nature walks have revealed how mental breaks can improve concentration, productivity, and memory, and encourage creativity, sparking that long-awaited entrepreneurial idea or simply the right thing to say to a friend in need. Chances are you have had at least one “aha moment” during the relative stillness and solitude of quarantine, whether discovering that you enjoy a midday workout (versus after work), devoting time to develop a long-time interest, or realizing the wonders of your city.

This may be why: The brain is never completely at rest. During wakeful periods when your brain isn’t focused on a particular thought or task, one of the core neural networks of the brain, the default network, is still activated. Even if your mind is not inputting external information from the senses, the brain is still at work, processing existing knowledge. As in a meditative state, it activates the default network for creative insights and a variety of neurological benefits.

This detached form of thinking, commonly called intentional mind wandering, lets your brain wander and go into free flow without focusing on one specific object. This makes wandering intentionally especially helpful for enhancing problem-solving abilities and generating and experimenting with new ideas. Unfocused free time allows the default network to relax around a problem and bring in more potential solutions to consciousness. The mind is able to engage in underutilized processes, such as free associating, and envisioning being in a different place or time (i.e. neurologically walking in someone else’s shoes), all without interruption from the outside world and focused external attention.