You spend one-third of your life sleeping. It’s time you got a good mattress

You spend around around a third of your 24-hour day —every day, forever—asleep, so shouldn’t you invest in a stellar mattress? They can be cumbersome to replace, unpredictable in long-term comfort, and most obnoxiously, really expensive. But when you consider sleep quality plays a factor in some of our most important bodily functions , investing a chunk of money for a healthier, happier life isn’t that big of an ask.

Presidents Day traditionally kicks off a season of home soft good and furnishing sales, with mattresses being the tip of the iceberg. With the prospect of testing and touching showroom mattresses looking bleak in the time of Covid-19, there’s still dozens of D2C brands on the market. And many are having sales! Here are a few to look out for.

Purple

Perhaps best known for being bombastic in a wave of minimalist boxed mattress brands, Purple will take up to $350 off some of their best-selling bundles. Their signature gel-grid-topped mattresses will start at $574 with the ability to stack bedding and pillow sets to your order for an additional $200 off the total.

Casper

A pioneer of the D2C mattress game, Casper is offering 15% off mattresses through Feb. 21. This makes their Wave Hybrid mattress, a cushy, zoned mattress with strategic gel pockets to alleviate back pain, $1,271 down from $1,495. Bonus: 10% off their collection of bedding, nighttime accessories, and comforters.

Avocado

Eco-friendly Avocado set discounts for their range of organic latex and hybrid mattresses, bedding basics, and bed frames through Feb. 22. Look out for $100 off their Hybrid Vegan Mattresses, which use cooling organic latex and cotton batting for a puffy but firm profile, starting at $899.99 when you use code GREEN100. There are also codes across the site for discounts for up to $300 off.

Saatva

On the luxury-minded side of the scale, Saatva and their innerspring and memory foam mattresses, will be $200 off through Feb. 15. This includes their Saatva Classic, a hybrid featuring layers of spring coils and memory foam, with extras like a super soft, antimicrobial pillow-top and white glove delivery built into the price, where some competitors charge extra.