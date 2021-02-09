Sick of your space? These 7 Presidents’ Day sales are a great excuse to upgrade your home

Shopping seasons continue to look a bit different one year into the pandemic—and so might your home. Filled with compartmentalized work-from-home gear, temporary remote learning corners, and the all-important living room sofa that, for some, has become a work/lounge space/most-visited personal contact over the past 12 months. That said, don’t you think it’s time for an upgrade?

Presidents’ Day sales—across the week and weekend—will feature deep discounts on home goods, linens, and decor, meaning you can revive your living (and working) spaces without a huge investment. Here are some to watch out for:

Wayfair

Wayfair takes its first cut for Presidents’ Day this week, with up to 70% off across all categories. Whether you’re looking for a major upgrade or a tiny treat, the selection for nesting is robust: with storage solutions starting at $12.99 and office furniture from $75. You can swap out your linen closet with up to 70% off bedding, including sheets sets, quilts, and comforter.

Design Within Reach

Elevate your most heavily trafficked rooms with 15% off seating and dining starting February 11. DWR’s limited-time sale includes Knoll, so you can indulge your modernist dreams with a rare discount on the classic contemporary designs—such as the delightfully rounded Womb Chair and Settee.