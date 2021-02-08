Tesla invests $1.5 billion in bitcoin, sending the price soaring to new heights

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, here’s the big 2021 love story: Tesla and bitcoin .

The electric-vehicle maker has invested $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency.

The information was revealed in Tesla’s annual report, which was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this morning.

In it, Tesla also revealed that plans to start letting customers use bitcoin to buy its products “in the near future.”

The cryptocurrency news sent bitcoin’s price soaring to record highs. It shot up around 8 a.m. ET, peaking shortly before 9:30 a.m. at more than $44,000.

Tesla’s stock also benefited from the announcement. It was $868.20 per share, up $15.97 or 1.87%, in mid-morning trading.