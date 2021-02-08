The internet noticed what’s wrong with the NFL’s anti-racism Super Bowl ad

What: The backlash to an “inspirational” ad that aired during the Super Bowl.

Who: The NFL, Twitter users.

Why we care: “Football is a microcosm of America,” a narrator informs viewers at the top of a slickly produced NFL ad about equality.

Of course, this line is accidentally a bit more truthful than its creators intended.

In addition to the suggestion that the sport represents multiculturalism, football is also a microcosm of America in that it was similarly hostile to Black Lives Matter before that movement achieved something of a critical mass.

Long before Nike decided to put Colin Kaepernick in a 2018 ad, the quarterback’s ongoing silent protest of police brutality against Black people got him removed from the NFL. Only with time did his signature kneeling became a broadly popular protest gesture among football players and George Floyd protesters alike.