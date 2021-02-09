These 100 ethically made design objects cost less than $100 each

If you’re unfamiliar with Goodee, you’ll want to remedy that. It’s a three-year-old design shop that sells beautiful, ethically made multicultural objects from designers from around the world. This year, Goodee has partnered with Nordstrom to curate the Goodee100, a selection of 100 home and lifestyle items that all cost $100 or less.

Goodee is the latest venture from Toronto-based Byron and Dexter Peart, who previously founded the fashion label Want Les Essentiels. With this new startup, they are singularly focused on what it means to design products that do good for the world. On their website, they have a set of icons, each of which reflects a different cause—from poverty reduction to gender advocacy to water conservancy to carbon reduction—so you can easily identify a product’s social impact. The Goodee team rigorously vets each product and its supply chain to ensure it lives up to one or more of these missions. It is also a certified B Corporation and is part of 1% For The Planet, which means that 1% of each sale goes to environmental nonprofits. The Pearts have started designing pieces that reflect the brand’s mission, such as a chic bag—the Bassi Market Tote—that is handmade in Italy by refugees from Burkina Faso.

Crucially, Goodee celebrates the work of non-Western designers who are often overlooked in the traditional design world. Goodee is a platform for these creators to tell their stories, share their points of view, and explain how the objects they create solve everyday problems. Here are some of our favorite pieces from this limited-edition collection.

Round Floor Cushion, $100

Created by Tensira, a collective of artisans in the Republic of Guinea, this cushion is endlessly functional. If you meditate, you could use it as a home base for your daily practice. It’s also perfect for extra seating in your living room, or for your kids to snuggle on in their room. It is made from a natural and hypoallergenic fiber called kapok, using traditional weaving and dyeing methods. The minimalist striped design fits easily into any home aesthetic.

Broom and Dustpan, $100