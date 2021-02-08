Biden’s vaccine plan: Are we hitting the goal? This map and real-time tracker will tell you

President Joe Biden has promised to distribute 100 million COVID-19 vaccine doses in his first 100 days in office. To call this the race of a lifetime would hardly be an understatement. With cases spreading, new variants emerging, thousands of Americans dying every day, and the economy in the tank, much depends on whether we can successfully vaccinate enough of the public as quickly as possible.

For those following along at home, Biden will hit 100 days in office on April 30. Will we hit the goal of 100 million doses by then? Now you can keep track in real time thanks to a very thorough new dashboard and interactive map from the Brown University School of Public Health and Microsoft AI for Health. Using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the tracking tool lets you see how your state is progressing, with updated statistics on the number of doses administered per 100,000 residents. As of Monday morning, West Virginia was the frontrunner, with almost 6% of its population fully vaccinated.

The tool also presents an overview of our progress nationally and in comparison to other countries. A handy thermometer gauge tracks how close we are to reaching the 100 million goal. At last count, we had only reached 24.7%, so clearly there’s work to be done.

The tool and dashboard are worth checking out, and maybe even bookmarking if you’ve been on the edge of your seat for the last year waiting to see how this whole pandemic thing plays out. Check it out here.