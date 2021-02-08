This stringy chandelier is all about its very long cord

To any homeowner or renter, cords can instill a sense of shame. So we drill holes in our drywall and buy complicated “ cable management systems ,” just to squirrel wires away whenever possible. But what if a cord was so beautiful that it became an object worth cherishing unto itself?

That’s the motivation behind WireLine, an avant-garde light fixture for the lighting company Flos by Amsterdam-based design firm Studio Formafantasma. Instead of a metal or ceramic frame, WireLine’s entire body consists of a draping, 10-foot wire hung from the ceiling as a giant U. In the middle of this wire lives a single glass rod filled with LED bulbs. It’s minimal design to be sure, as each of its components is integral to the light’s function. Yet it feels anything but sleepy, thanks largely to that long, unique power cable, which is coated in rubber and flattened like a flowing ribbon. Two round anchors—one hooks into power, and the other simply offers support—cling to the ceiling to suspend the entire structure in air. Yes, that means WireLine requires you to have an outlet on your ceiling.

It’s difficult to flatly label the design green, given that a bulb in a socket could technically do the same job of lighting up a room. But still, WireLine does showcase Formafantasma’s ongoing obsession with highlighting and minimizing every material that goes into its products. In the past, the studio created a predecessor to WireLine called the WireRing, which took a similar wire-first approach to illumination, but instead of featuring a large glass bulb in the air, it hid a tiny LED in an aluminum circle on your wall.

Beyond their work on physical products, the studio has also spent years researching design’s role in producing excess waste. This work led them to release a 25-minute documentary on the matter, and suggest concrete steps the design industry could take to lower its environmental footprint, such as standardizing screws. And while timber is having a moment as a building material, they weighed in on the tricky issue of sourcing wood in the supply chain as part of a show called Cambio.

As for the WireLine, the fixture is currently available in the U.K., and Flos expects it to go on sale in the U.S. in mid-May 2021 for $4,395. Until then, however, keep those cords hidden!