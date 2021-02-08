3 time management myths messing with your productivity

As a world of busy people, we are obsessed with time management. We spend a great deal of time and effort seeking out systems and tinkering with tools that promise to help us squeeze in more work in fewer hours. Although some systems and tools have merit, they are perpetuating several time management myths. We need to unpack these myths and start doing what works. Time is ticking.

Myth 1: Improved time management increases performance

Interestingly, the relationship between time management and performance is relatively weak. Performance is about much more than time. We’ve all heard the old adage, “work smarter, not harder.” This is good advice for time management enthusiasts. It’s not about how much work you can get done—it’s about how much your work positively influences others. We need to reframe time management to be about focusing on quality, not quantity.

Does this mean we should ignore time management altogether? Not exactly. Time management does appear to positively relate to well-being. This suggests another time management-related cognitive reframing. It’s not about increasing productivity per se, but about remaining as productive as possible while minimizing stress.

Myth 2: Time management success is about managing your time

The majority of time management suggestions entail techniques for managing our task lists and calendars. This has a relatively minor influence on our time management success. The best way to maintain performance with less stress is by focusing on “filtering.” No matter how amazing your time management system, if you let too many things in on the front end, you’ll never have enough time to get everything done on the back end.

It’s time to get better at asking questions and saying no. When approached by others with a task or project, always ask for details. Never commit to something unless you have an understanding of the big picture, your role, and how much time it will take. We have a tendency to get involved in projects where we don’t add substantial value or to end up stuck in projects that morph into long-term commitments.

It’s also important to start setting expectations. We’re quick to complain about how much we have on our plate. We should be just as quick to professionally and rationally explain to others how much time we can realistically offer. Whether it be a supervisor, peer, or partner, they will respect you more if you are transparent and realistic than if you pretend you have enough time, and then ultimately drop the ball.