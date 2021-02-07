How to watch the 2021 Super Bowl live on CBS without cable, including free options

Super Bowl Sunday is here, and NFL fans aren’t the only ones on the edge of their seats. Streaming platforms will be stretched to their very limits this afternoon as millions of people turn to their computers, phones, and connected TVs to watch the big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the commercials in between, and of course the musical stylings of The Weeknd during the halftime show.

With the acceleration of cord cutting and the shift to over-the-top alternatives over the last year during the coronavirus pandemic, Super Bowl LV could be among the most streamed sporting events in history. So don’t be surprised if your stream occasionally chokes up!

The good news is, streaming it for free or via a subscription-based service has never been easier. The 2021 Super Bowl will take place this evening (Sunday, February 7) with a 6:30 p.m. ET kickoff time. CBS is the official broadcast partner. If you’re a cord cutter who wants to stream it, we’ve rounded up some options below:

Stream it on CBS Sports digital platforms

CBS will make the live stream available for free on the CBS Sports website and via its mobile apps on iOS or Android.

Stream it on a streaming service

A number of popular subscription-based streaming services include CBS and CBS Sports content in their bundles.

If you live in a market served by Locast, a free nonprofit streaming service for broadcast networks, you might give that platform a try.