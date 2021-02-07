How much does a Super Bowl ad cost? Here’s how 2021 compares

Work from home, online classes, and wearing face masks are just some of the changes wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s one thing that’s the same: Paying big bucks for a Super Bowl ad.

This year, TV commercials during Super Bowl LV are going for around $5.5 million per 30-second spot, sources familiar with the numbers tell Fast Company.

That’s down from the $5.6 million average, according to Statista. The rate in 2019 was $5.3 million and the average was $5 million in 2016, 2017, and 2018. Compare all that with the $2.2 million average in 2002.

“Super Bowl advertising pricing is bit like negotiating for a car. There’s sticker price and then all the negotiations that go on after that,” explains Tim Calkins, a clinical professor of marketing at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management. “I don’t think the Super Bowl is less important as a marketing platform. It means this year is so complicated for so many companies. Many are saying, ‘We don’t think it’s the time.'”

Despite media reports about many companies opting not to run Super Bowl commercials this year, a ViacomCBS spokesperson confirmed that all the spots have been sold, but declined to say how many that was.