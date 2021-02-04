Clover Health under fire from Hindenburg, the research firm that took down Nikola

A report from Hindenburg Research on Thursday claimed that Clover Health is currently under active investigation by the Department of Justice, and that the company failed to disclose the investigation to investors before it went public last month.

According to Hindenburg’s report, which followed a four-month probe by the firm, the DOJ is investigating 12 issues related to Clover, including its Clover Assistant software, kickbacks, marketing practices, and undisclosed third-party deals, all of which were referenced in a civil investigative demand letter.

In its own probe, Hindenburg said it found much of the company’s sales—up to two-thirds, a source estimated—are “driven by a major undisclosed related party deal” with an outside brokerage controlled by Clover’s head of sales.

Clover’s subsidiary “Seek Insurance,” which Hindenburg said was “thinly disclosed,” is also allegedly under investigation by the DOJ.

“This Civil Investigative Demand and the corresponding investigation present a potential existential risk for a company that derives almost all of its revenue from Medicare, a government payor,” Hindenburg wrote. Clover, a tech-focused health insurance group, manages Medicare plans for low-income clients and receives about $10,000 in annual revenue per patient from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Clover shares were down about 9% in midday trading following the report.